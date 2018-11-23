MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Several people surrounded an Immigration and Customs Enforcement van in Morrisville in a planned event Friday as a Mexican man was scheduled to be taken to an immigration appointment.

The event was planned to begin at 8:45 a.m. after Samuel Oliver–Bruno spent months in a Durham church, according to a news release from a group called Alerta Migratoria NC.

By 11 a.m. several people surrounded a gold van at the Chapel Hill Road ICE office in Morrisville.

RELATED | Undocumented Business Owner In Sanctuary, Employs American Citizens

Morrisville police were also at the scene and threatened to make arrests. By 11:15 a.m., police started detaining more than 20 people who refused to leave.

By 11:25 a.m., the van was able to drive out of the area.

Oliver-Bruno came into the country illegally in 2014 to be with his sick wife, who he said was undergoing open heart surgery.

Border patrol detained Oliver-Bruno at the border.

He says they later released him on a stay of removal, which he says he has been granted every year since, but in Nov. 2017, his request was denied.

Oliver-Bruno has been taking sanctuary at CityWell United Methodist Church in Durham.

Oliver-Bruno had petitioned for deferred deportation with ICE, according to the Alerta Migratoria NC news release sent on Wednesday.

Officials wanted him in their office for a "biometrics appointment," which is what was scheduled on Friday.

However, the news release said Oliver-Bruno would "be accompanied by clergy and supporters due to high risk of detainment."

© Exclusive to WFMY