21 people evaluated for heat-related symptoms at HBCU Battle of the Bands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heat-related issues at an event near Uptown led to over 20 people needing medical evaluation.

Medic responded to American Legion Memorial Stadium on Charlottetowne Avenue on Sunday afternoon for multiple heat-related illness calls. The HBCU Battle of the Bands event was taking place at the stadium on Sunday.

The Charlotte Fire Department said 21 people at the scene were evaluated, with seven requiring medical transport. Of those patients, six suffered minor medical problems while one person suffered a serious medical problem because of the heat, according to Medic.

In response, Medic sent its mass casualty bus to the scene to assist any further patients. The Charlotte Fire Department is also assisting with the situation.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the organizers of the event for any further information.

