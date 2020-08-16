The San Antonio community convened at the church Noah Calderon attended growing up where songs were sang and stories were told about a man who 'lit up a room.'

SAN ANTONIO — The community came together Saturday evening to honor fallen Bexar County Deputy Noah Calderon, 20, who died alongside his fiancée Samantha Handy after a car crash in San Patricio County Wednesday. His brother, 13-year-old Luke, remains in the hospital.

The three were driving to Corpus Christi when an 18-wheeler hit their vehicle.

“There is a small bit of comfort that they were together, and we believe that they still are,” said Noah’s uncle Eric Calderon.

Law enforcement, loved ones and members of the community convened at the Miracle Center Church in San Antonio where they paid their respects, sang songs and told stories.

Calderon became the youngest person hired by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at age 18.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office provided an honor escort for Noah on Friday. Continued love and support was apparent on Saturday as dozens up dozens of people showed up at the church where Calderon grew up attending.

“It makes your heart go up and down like a roller coaster because you’re happy and you’re sad because this is a sad occasion but you’re happy because so many people care,” said Joe Gonzalez, one of Noah’s uncles.

“He wanted to make change for good, he wanted to serve the community,” Eric said.

Priscilla Gonzalez remembers her nephew Noah as someone who could light up a room with his smile, personality and singing skills. Although painful right now, she remembers the good times.

"He loved life," Gonzalez said. “He loved to karaoke, have get togethers, have barbecues with our family.”