Greensboro police are searching for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead who went missing a day before Christmas Eve

Greensboro police say 20-year-old Nicholas Snead was last seen driving his Black 2011 four-door Infinity with license plate RDH-7999.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad mother is praying for the safe return of her son after he went missing the day before Christmas Eve.

According to Greensboro police, a Missing Persons Report was filed for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead.

Mother, Nicole Snead, said Nicholas Snead was going to Walmart on South Main Street in High Point to buy a Christmas gift for her. Nicole Snead said she was on FaceTime with her son when she last spoke with him.

Around 11 a.m. on Dec. 23, that's when she started to worry.

She texted his iPhone and the message would not deliver. Nicholas Snead lives with his mom and he did not come home.

When Nicole Snead checked her son's location, it showed he was in Greensboro.

Nicholas Snead was driving his Black 2011 four-door Infinity with license plate RDH-7999.

If you see Nicholas Snead or his car, please call 911.

