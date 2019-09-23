OCRACOKE, N.C. — Ocracoke School is getting a special delivery that will help students and teachers work toward some normalcy following Hurricane Dorian.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson announced Monday the Department of Public Instruction is sending 200 iPads to Hyde County Public Schools to be used by the students and teachers of Ocracoke School who were displaced by the hurricane earlier this month.

RELATED: 3,200 iPads purchased for NC schools have been sitting in a warehouse, some for more than a year

NC DPI is providing the iPads so students can stay on schedule with their schoolwork until they can return to their school building. In the meantime, the NC Center for the Advancement of Teaching is making its Ocracoke campus building available for secondary classes until January 2020. Other buildings on the island are being used for students during the recovery period as well.

“After the serious damage to Ocracoke School, it is important that the students miss as little instructional time as possible and get back to some sense of normalcy as quickly as possible,” said Superintendent Johnson.

Dorian made landfall on the Outer Banks on September 6. The storm resulted in significant flooding in Ocracoke, including 40 inches of water inside Ocracoke School. Governor Roy Cooper is visiting the island to get an update on recovery efforts on Monday.

Stay current, stay informed and stay safe with the WFMY mobile app

Download the WFMY News 2 iPhone app | Android app | Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter

RELATED: Ocracoke Recovery To Get North Carolina Governor's Review

RELATED: NC 12 in Ocracoke Expected to Reopen in November

RELATED: Frying Pan Tower Selling Flag Flown During Hurricane Dorian To Raise Money For NC Communities

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian Caused $40M-$50M in Damage to NC Roads: NCDOT