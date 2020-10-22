200 soldiers moved after mold found in Fort Bragg barracks

Maj. Dan Lessard said the 1st Special Forces Command soldiers, part of the Command’s 528th Special Operations Sustainment Brigade, were temporarily moved Oct. 10

Officials for North Carolina’s Fort Bragg say that about 200 soldiers have been moved from their barracks after an anonymous complaint revealed mold in some housing units.

Spokesman Maj. Dan Lessard says the 1st Special Forces Command soldiers, part of the Command’s 528th Special Operations Sustainment Brigade, were temporarily moved into alternate housing Oct. 10 following an air quality test.