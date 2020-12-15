$2,000 reward offered for information in death of 18-year-old Christina Jones who was killed in a drive-by shooting

Christina Jones died in a drive-by shooting on Saturday in the area of Ogden Street and South Street in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information in the death of an 18-year-old Greensboro woman.

911 calls reveal the suspect may have driven toward S. Elm Eugene Street after opening fire, which also resulted in many bullet holes in homes in the area.

The shooting happened in the middle of the day, around 3 p.m.

Family and friends have set up a memorial for her at the corner of South and Ogden streets.

Jones' dad left a message on a poster at her memorial that reads:

To my angel, my firstborn. This is a small token of my love for you. Daddy's girl.

A vigil is also being held Tuesday night to remember Jones.