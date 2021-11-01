$2,000 Stimulus checks? It’s possible, here’s how quickly it could happen after President-elect Joe Biden takes office

President-elect Joe Biden recently tweeted in part, "We need $2,000 stimulus checks.”

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President-elect Joe Biden wants another round of stimulus payments to go out to Americans.

He recently tweeted, “$600 is simply not enough when you have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table. We need $2,000 stimulus checks.”

We need $2,000 stimulus checks. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 11, 2021

With his support and Democrats taking both chambers of Congress, one Elon University political science professor said we could see more checks passed by the middle of February or sooner.

“The big question is what’s going to happen with Impeachment talk? Is that going to distract senators from working on a stimulus package? But it will be a priority for Democrats to say, ‘we won and the consequence of that is we’re going to boost the economy through this stimulus package,’” Jason Husser said.

However, one Democratic senator, Joe Manchin from West Virginia said, “absolutely not,” when asked about $2,000 stimulus checks.