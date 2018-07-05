HIGH POINT, N.C. – More than 200 new jobs are coming to High Point.

On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper announced Amanda North America, Inc. will develop a new product line in Guilford County.

The new product line will help create 201 new jobs over the next five years. The company will invest $87 million in a facility in High Point that will manufacture and assemble a line of high-precision press break bending equipment for the U.S. Market.

The manufacturing company sells and services a line of precision sheet metal fabricating equipment including punch presses, lasers, press brakes, and flexible manufacturing systems, software and tooling. The company plans to build a second facility at the same site.

Yukihiro Fukui CEO at Amanda North American Inc. said, “Amanda believes success comes from listening to the voice of our customers, and locating our newest facility in this area allows us to be close to our customer base in the Southeast. We look forward to being an active, involved corporate citizen moving forward.”

Salaries will vary by position. Once all positions are filled the average annual salary will be $37,721.

“Manufacturers choose North Carolina because of our existing skilled workforce and our commitment to training the workforce they’ll need in the future,” said Governor Cooper.

“I join Guilford County and High Point communities in welcoming Amanda’s new facility and the opportunities it will bring.”

