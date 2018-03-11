NORFOLK, VA. -- In 2018, more women than ever before are running for political office. In fact, political science professors are even calling it the 'year of the woman' or the 'year of women.'

“At one point in time, it was very much an old white man’s game. That’s not so much the case anymore,” said Jesse Richman, of the Old Dominion University Political Science Department. “I think we are going to have record numbers of women holding elected office in Congress, holding elected office in state legislators, after this election.”

There are a record 285 women running for house and senate positions, and a dozen women running for gubernatorial races in 12 different states: another record.

“I think it’s a confluence of factors, partly it’s a reaction to Donald Trump, partly it’s inspired by Hillary Clinton’s campaign,” said Richman.

Old Dominion said this female wave could bring results never seen by the likes of men.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in government when we see thresholds of women’s representation that match the population and the country,” said Benjamin Melusky, also of the Old Dominion Political Science Department. “There are benefits of having women in office. We believe that women are more collegiate, that women are more likely to reach across the aisle.”

Virginia Beach voter Donna-Marie Willow said she never cared about politics until now. Not only is she voting, but she’s also helping to run a campaign.

“You can’t just complain about it, you actually have to be heard, you have to vote, you have to make a difference, you can’t just sit back and do nothing,” said Willow.

While Carolyn Caywood believes it was the Me Too Movement that made women want to run and want to win.

“That this is happening to all sorts of women all over the place, year, after year, after year and it’s time to put a stop to it,” said Caywood.

