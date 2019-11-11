GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2019 Veterans Day parade took place in downtown Greensboro on Saturday.

The parade honored veterans as well as active-duty personnel and Gold Star families of Guilford County.

The route began on Elm Street at the Lindsey Street intersection and attracted hundreds, all paying their respects to those who have served and those currently serving in order to keep our country safe.

Guilford County DAV Chapter 20 - Greensboro,NC

