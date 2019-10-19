GREENSBORO, N.C. — The walk to end Alzheimer’s took place in Greensboro Saturday morning.

LeBauer Park was flooded with anxious participants in support of the great cause.

The annual event which is held in more than 600 communities nationwide is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Tracey McCain Emcee's the Greensboro Walk to End Alzheimer's Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the largest event of its kind

Saturday’s attendees helped to fuel the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association and helped to change the level of Alzheimer’s awareness within the Greensboro community.

The event was hosted by WFMY News 2’s very own Tracey McCain!

