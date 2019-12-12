GREENSBORO, N.C. — For over 50 years, WFMY News 2 has partnered with the American Red Cross to encourage the community to stand up and help others in need.

This year is no different as the tradition will carry on for the 55th annual WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive. The event will take Dec. 17th at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The American Red Cross is in critical need for all blood types, especially types O negative and positive. Blood and platelet donors are urged to give now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients.

Those who give blood anytime between Nov. 18 - Dec. 18 will be given a $5 Amazon.com gift card for their generosity.

To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “WFMY,” call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App available through the App StoreSM and Google PlayTM.

