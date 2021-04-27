After 2020 Census, North Carolina gains one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives

Once more specific data and demographics are released, the General Assembly will redraw congressional district maps.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — On Monday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the first wave of results from the 2020 Census, marking the 24th time the nation’s population has been counted since the first census in 1790.

It will be a couple of months before we get the complete picture - with more localized data and demographics. However, the Census Bureau did release the 2020 Census Apportionment Results - in other words - how the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are divided up among the 50 states.

Seven states lost seats, while five - including North Carolina - gained one new seat. Texas gained two new seats.

North Carolina now goes from 13 to 14 congressional districts. It may seem like a small shift - but Dr. Martin Kifer says it's actually pretty significant.

"There are only seven states that have more representation in Congress than we do. That's a pretty big deal," he said, "It means that when we elect a president, we've got more power. And it means that we just have more votes on any given bill in the House of Representatives."

The 2020 Census data shows that North Carolina is growing, faster than the rest of the country on the whole. We now have 10.4 million citizens - making our state the 9th most populous. More people means more federal funding: money for schools, roads, hospitals, and more.

Dr. Kifer says this growth and new seat was predicted, and is now confirmed.

"What this shows today is that the Census is a big deal, and part of our Constitution. It's there to make sure people are properly represented," he said.

After more specific data is released in the next few months, the North Carolina General Assembly will be in charge of redrawing and passing the new congressional maps. For the last decade, Kifer says that's been a controversial subject.

"As far as US Congress, or the House of Representatives maps, we have been fighting for the last decade here in North Carolina about those maps. There’s a long history here in North Carolina of these things being settled in federal court."

Kifer expects a new district will likely be near one of our state's population centers: think Charlotte, the Triangle, even the Triad. Regardless, it's a change that will impact everyone.

"Placing a district of 700,000+ people in the middle of the state somewhere has reverberations across all of the districts," he said, "So likely they will look somewhat different. However, it will be up to the legislature to decide how different they are."