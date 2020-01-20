GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships competition starts this Tuesday, with junior competition taking center stage.

And with the official start of the championship, is the start of FanFest.

FanFest will include 20,000 feet of free interactive games, live music, contests, entertainment and a mini-sheet of ice for exhibitions and medalist ceremonies.

The event will also be home to autographs and meet & greets in the "Frozen Zone" from Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen.

FanFest is open Jan. 21 through Jan. 25 and is in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, fans will be able to watch official practice sessions for all competitors right next door in the east wing of the Coliseum’s Special Events Center venue.

FanFest and Practice Ice viewing are free and open to the public.

Single-session tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. For more information on the 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, please visit ncskate2020.com.

Below is a full list of the 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating FanFest daily special activity schedule:

Booths and Continuous Activities:

Athlete Zone – Visit with award-winning as well as celebrity athletes, take some selfies, and get an autograph or two

Auto Zone – Take note of Toyota’s latest features and NASCAR Champion Joey Logano’s race car

BB&T – Get some last-minute cash and watch the Ice Network feed of the Championships on the big screen

Championships Trophy – Admire the impressive trophy of the Championships that bears all past champion names

Cone Health – Take a tour of the state-of-the-art Critical Incident Support Unit Vehicle.

FanFest Café – Enjoy healthy food offerings including salads, wraps, soups, and entrees and relax for a bit

FanFest Rink – Watch live figure skating demonstrations and victory ceremonies on the FanFest Ice Rink

FanFest Stage – Take in the musical performances of local singers and songwriters, as well as Frozen’s Elsa singing live

FanFest Theatre – Your favorite figure skating and winter-themed movies playing throughout the day

Frozen Zone – Immerse yourself in the Frozen-themed world featuring your favorite movie characters

Game Zone – Have fun with the numerous arcade games and test your video game skills in Roll N Gamez’ trailer

I Heart Media – Make some great memories at the iHeart media photo booth

Inflatable Zone – If you are a kid or kid at heart enjoy the Bouncy House and Pirate Ship Slide

Kids Zone – Don’t miss face painting, balloon animals, and magic. Help color the monster mural, too

Pepsi – Challenge your friends to a game of air hockey while sampling some of the latest products from Pepsi

Photo Op – Picture yourself as a U.S. Figure Skating Championships award winner on the Champions Podium

Practice Rink – Watch your favorite athletes practice and warm-up on the Olympic-quality ice in the Special Events Center

Visitor Info – Find info on local attractions, restaurants, and entertainment from local experts from the Greensboro CVB

Tuesday, Jan. 21

11 a.m. FanFest Opens

11 - 1:30 a.m. Musical performance by Six Strings – FanFest Stage

2 -4 p.m. Elsa and Anna Meet & Greet, Autographs, and Face Painting – Frozen Zone

4 -7 p.m. Roll N Gamez – Video Game Trailer – Game Zone

5 - 6 p.m. Musical Performance by Stewart Coley – FanFest Stage

5:00-5:30 p.m. Skating Demonstration with Theresa Romano and Pat Justice – FanFest Rink

5 -6 p.m. Skating Demo with Adelle Miller, Laura Adams, Autumn Fite – FanFest Rink

6 - 8 p.m. Elsa and Anna Meet & Greet, Autographs, and Face Painting – Frozen Zone

6 - 6:30 p.m. Skating with Irene Xu, Dorothy Zhang, Karen Zhang, Claire Wong -FanFest Rink

6:30 - 7 p.m. Skating with Lauren Abiera, Mariana Rello, Emma Wang – FanFest Rink

7 - 7:30 p.m. Skating with Maddie Knoettner and Cheyenne Foster – FanFest Rink

8 p.m. FanFest Closes

Wednesday, Jan. 22

8 a.m. FanFest Opens

10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Elsa and Anna Meet & Greet, Autographs, and Face Painting – Frozen Zone

11:30 - 1:30 p.m. Musical Performance with Dana Bearror – Fanfest Stage

2 - 4 p.m. Elsa and Anna Meet & Greet, Autographs, and Face Painting – Frozen Zone

4 - 7 p.m. Roll N Gamez – Video Game Trailer – Game Zone

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Area Sports Teams Mascots Convene at FanFest

6 - 7 p.m. Skating Demonstration with Mia Horvath – FanFest Rink

7 -8 p.m. Musical Performance by Stewart Coley – FanFest Stage

7 - 8:30 p.m. Skating Demonstration with Summit Figure Skating Club – FanFest Rink

8:30 p.m. FanFest Closes

Thursday, Jan. 23

9:30 a.m. FanFest Opens

10 - 11 a.m. Junior Pairs Victory Ceremony, Autographs & Photos – FanFest Rink & Athlete Zone

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Elsa and Anna Meet & Greet, Autographs, and Face Painting – Frozen Zone

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Musical Performance with Dana Bearror – FanFest Stage

1:30 - 2 p.m. Skating Demonstration with Mia Horvath – FanFest Rink

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Junior Men Victory Ceremony, Autographs & Photos – FanFest Rink & Athlete Zone

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Junior Dance Victory Ceremony, Autographs & Photos – FanFest Rink & Athlete Zone

4:45 - 6:45 p.m. Elsa and Anna Meet & Greet, Autographs, and Face Painting – Frozen Zone

5 - 7 p.m. Roll N Gamez – Video Game Trailer – Game Zone

7:15 p.m. FanFest Closes

Friday, Jan. 24

2 p.m. FanFest Opens

2 - 2:30 p.m. Skating Demonstration with Carlie Morton – FanFest Rink

2 - 4 p.m. Musical Performance with Dana Bearror – FanFest Stage

2 -6 p.m. Illusions and Confusions Face Painting and Balloon Twisting – Kids Zone

2:30 - 3:15 p.m. Skating Demonstration with Mia Horvath – FanFest Rink

3:15 - 3:30 p.m. Benny the Ice Skating Dog – FanFest Rink

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Junior Ladies Victory Ceremony, Autographs & Photos – FanFest Rink & Athlete Zone

4:00 - 4:30 p.m. Skating Demonstration with Lilly Hoffman – FanFest Rink

4 - 6 p.m. Roll N Gamez – Video Game Trailer – Game Zone

4 -6 p.m. Elsa and Anna Meet & Greet, Autographs, and Face Painting – Frozen Zone

5 - 5:15 p.m. Benny the Ice Skating Dog – FanFest Rink

6 p.m. FanFest Closes

Saturday, Jan. 25

10 a.m. FanFest Opens

10 a.m. -1 p.m. Elsa and Anna Meet & Greet, Autographs, and Singing – Frozen Zone

10 - 11 a.m. Senior Ladies Victory Ceremony, Autographs & Photos – FanFest Rink & Athlete Zone

10 - 10:15 a.m. Magic with Paul Spring – Kid Zone

10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Balloon Twisting with Paul Spring – Kid Zone

11 a.m. -12 p.m. Benny the Ice Skating Dog – FanFest Rink

12 - 12:15 p.m. Magic with Paul Spring – Kid Zone

12 - 1 p.m. Skating 101 with Paul Wylie – FanFest Rink

12:15 - 1:15 p.m Face Painting with Paul Spring – Kid Zone

12:30 - 1 p.m. Show Skating Demonstration with Danielle Logano – FanFest Rink

2 - 2:15 p.m. Magic with Paul Spring – Kid Zone

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Roll N Gamez – Video Game Trailer – Game Zone

2:15 - 3:15 p.m. Balloon Twisting with Paul Spring – Kid Zone

4 - 4:15 p.m. Magic with Paul Spring – Kid Zone

4:15 - 5:15 p.m. Face Painting with Paul Spring – Kid Zone

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Musical Performance by Stewart Coley – FanFest Stage

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Benny the Ice Skating Dog – FanFest Rink

5 - 5:30 p.m. Show Skating Demonstration with Danielle Logano – FanFest Rink

5 - 5:30 p.m. Elsa Meet & Greet, Autographs, Photos, and more – Frozen Zone

5:30 - 6 p.m. Musical Performance by Elsa (recording artist Elizabeth South) – FanFest Stage

6:00 p.m. FanFest Closes

