2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament tickets go on sale Monday!

The 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will mark the 21st year the Greensboro Coliseum has played host to the event, the most of any venue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All-session and individual session tickets for the 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be available for purchase starting Monday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

The tournament will be held March 3-7 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

All-session ticket books, which include tickets for all 12 games of the five-day tournament, are available for $99 in the lower/club level and $45 in the upper level, according to a release from the ACC.

Individual session ticket prices start at $20 for reserved seating and $7 in the upper level. For session one on Wednesday, individual tickets start at $10 in the lower/club level and $5 in the upper level. Tickets may be bought at Ticketmaster.com.

The regular-season for ACC women's basketball wraps up Sunday afternoon and a tournament bracket will be announced following the end of those games.

The first round (Wednesday), second round (Thursday) and quarterfinal (Friday) games will be broadcast on the Regional Sports Networks. The semifinals will air on ACC Network and the championship game will be televised on ESPN2.

According to the release, the ACC and its 15 member institutions will continue to follow the policies and protocols in the ACC’s Medical Advisory Report.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has implemented the Patron Health Initiative, a program dedicated to the safety of patrons, staff, and performers stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Face coverings will be mandatory for every person in the facility and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat.

2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Greensboro Coliseum (March 3-7)

TICKET PRICES: $99, All-session book

First Round – Wednesday, March 3

Game 1: No. 12 Seed vs No. 13 Seed – 2 p.m.

Second Round - Thursday, March 4

Game 2: No. 8 Seed vs No. 9 Seed – Noon

Game 3: No. 5 Seed vs Game 1 winner – 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 7 Seed vs No. 10 Seed – 6 p.m.

Game 5: No. 6 Seed vs No. 11 Seed – 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 5

Game 6: No. 1 Seed vs Game 2 winner– Noon

Game 7: No. 4 Seed vs Game 3 winner – 2:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 2 Seed vs Game 4 winner – 6 p.m.

Game 9: No. 3 Seed vs Game 5 winner – 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, March 6

Game 10: Semifinal 1 – 12 p.m.

Game 11: Semifinal 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Championship – Sunday, March 7