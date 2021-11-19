2021 Holiday Parades | Check out this list of parades to kick-off the holiday season near you!

It’s time to kick off the Christmas season by standing out in the cold and watching the big balloons come down the road!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bring back the Macy-style balloons, the floats, the bands, the dance teams and more!

It’s time to kick off the Christmas season by standing out in the cold and watching the big balloons come down the road and of course waiting for Santa to hit the street!

Dozens of parades are occurring to kick off the holidays in the Triad. Check out this list to find a parade near you.

LIST OF PARADES

Greensboro Holiday Parade

What: Get ready to rock the holidays with the kick-off of the Greensboro Holiday Parade. The parade will feature huge Macy’s-style balloons, floats, dance and drill teams and the area’s best marching bands! The parade has been held in downtown Greensboro for more than 40 years!

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 at noon

*Rain or Shine

Where: Downtown Greensboro

Parade Route: N. Greene Street to E. Market Street

For more details: Greensboro Holiday Parade

Burlington Christmas Parade

What: Santa is coming to town! Check out Santa and Mrs. Claus plus holiday floats, bands, dance teams and the works at the Burlington Christmas Parade!

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Parade Route: The Parade route runs from Front Street through the streets of downtown Burlington ending on Main Street. Check out the parade map.

For more details: Burlington Christmas Parade

High Point Holiday Festival Parade

What: The holiday season is here! Get into the spirit with lots of holiday floats, bands, and dance teams while celebrating the High Point Holiday Festival Parade.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.

Parade Route: The parade will begin at Green Drive and travel north on Main Street to Montlieu Avenue in High Point.

Parking is available at various businesses along the parade route as well as at the parking decks in the downtown area.

High Point’s wide Main Street and sidewalks provide a wonderful view of the parade all along the parade route.

Bleacher seating is available at the corners of Main & High and Main & Gatewood. Bleacher seating is limited.

Find out more details: High Point Holiday Festival Parade

Asheboro Thanksgiving Day Parade

What: Celebrate turkey and Santa all in one day at the Asheboro Thanksgiving Day Parade! Enjoy refreshments and a brief stop by Santa and Mrs. Claus on Mountain Valley Lane in Asheboro.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m.

Heavy rain could cancel the event.

Parade Route: Northmont Drive area in Asheboro. Parade ends at Berkley Lane in Asheboro.

For more details: Asheboro Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thomasville Christmas Parade

What: Usher in the start of the holiday season and create memories while enjoying the Thomasville Christmas Parade!

Date: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.

Parade Route: Downtown Thomasville

Find out more details: Thomasville Christmas Parade

Mebane Christmas Parade

What: Get ready to kick off the holiday season with the Mebane Christmas parade! The parade features more than 100 entries including businesses, churches, school groups.

Date: Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Mebane

For more details: Mebane Christmas Parade

Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade

What: Get ready for the holiday floats, the bands, and one fun way to celebrate the Christmas Season while at the Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade!

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

Parade Route: The parade begins at Poplar & 4th Street, continues down 4th, turns right down Liberty and ends at Corpening Plaza.

For more details: Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade

Mocksville Hometown Christmas Parade

What: The Mocksville Hometown Christmas Parade will feature the 12 Days of Christmas this year!

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Parade Route: The parade route is Main, Depot, Park, Poplar streets in Mocksville.

For more details: Mocksville Hometown Christmas Parade

Kernersville Christmas Parade

What: Get into the holiday spirit with the Kernersville Christmas parade filled with holiday floats, cars, bands and more!

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: 136 East Mountain Street in downtown Kernersville

Parade Route: Parade route starts at the corner of Pineview Drive and Highway 66, and continues on East Mountain Street to Kernersville Elementary School, on West Mountain Street.

For more details: Kernersville Christmas Parade

Jamestown Christmas Parade

What: Make it a magical holiday season by kicking it off with the Jamestown Christmas Parade. The parade features floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and much more.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Jamestown

For more details: Jamestown Christmas Parade

Rural Hall Christmas Parade

What: Make the Rural Hall Christmas Parade a family tradition while enjoying all the floats and bands this holiday season!

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Inclement weather date is Sunday, Dec. 12.

Parade Route: Rural Hall’s annual Christmas parade will travel along Broad Street on Sunday, December 5th. Parade will begin at 2:30 p.m.

For more details: Rural Hall Christmas Parade

Lexington Christmas Parade

What: Enjoy holiday-themed floats, decorated cars, holiday music and much more at the Lexington Christmas Parade! The Lexington Christmas Parade has been in existence for many years, with photos dating back as early as the 50s!

Date: Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Parade Route: Beginning at Lexington High School and traveling to 9th street

Location: Main Street