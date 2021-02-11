Voters cast their ballots in the 2021 Triad Municipal Elections

The election took place in multiple towns and cities across the Triad.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad municipal elections took place on Nov. 2 in towns and cities across the Triad.

News 2 visited poll locations to speak with voters.

Voters say it felt good to vote in person to cast their ballot. This Election is the first time many people chose to vote in person since before the pandemic.

"It was nice to walk in and to walk in there and it not be a long line which is one of the benefits of living in a small community," said Kathy Carroll, a resident from Pleasant Garden.

Carroll has lived in Pleasant Garden for over 40 years. In 2020, she voted using curbside.

"I'm a little more comfortable with COVID or the precautions we take and I knew I wouldn't be in here long," said Carroll.

Steven Allen lives in Gibsonville, in 2020, he also voted using curbside but this year he says it felt good to walk into a polling location.

"I'm having things going on in my life medically. I want to be able to get out and do things," said Allen.

The Guilford County Board of Elections Director says a lot of logistics went into making sure folks felt safe including hand sanitizing stations and cleaning measures.

"We really did it in 2020 to a very high degree and luckily the lessons we learned in that we can still carry over to these other elections which have less volume, which makes it a little easier," said Charlie Collicutt.