2021 USMS Short Course National Championship to be held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center postponed

The 2021 USMS Short Course National Championship is tentatively scheduled for July 21-25 in Greensboro.

It’s an event expected to bring a large number of swimmers to Greensboro.

However, the U.S. Masters Swimming decided to postpone the 2021 Spring National Championship and the 2021 Summer National Championship because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spring Nationals renamed, 2021 USMS Short Course National Championship is tentatively scheduled for July 21-25 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro.

“The decision to postpone the meet wasn’t made lightly,” Short Course Nationals Host Committee Chair Hill Carrow said. “We will continue monitoring the coronavirus and spend the next several months determining best practices to implement for our national championship. We hope swimmers will have an opportunity to experience our amazing facility and enjoy their time in Greensboro in a safe and fun manner this summer.”

The Summer Nationals renamed, the 2021 USMS Long Course National Championship will take place in October in Ohio.