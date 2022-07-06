Greensboro Pride unveils 2022 festival logo

The Pride executive committee chose the winner from a college competition.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nonprofit organization that brings the city Greensboro Pride, Alternative Resources of the Triad, is unveiling its 2022 festival logo.

The logo has rainbows on the top left and bottom right corner that reads "celebrating 15 years."

This is the first year Greensboro Pride opened its festival logo design to the public, specifically, Greensboro-based college students. UNC Greensboro senior, Emily Merchant, designed the logo.

She will get $200, a Greensboro Pride t-shirt, promotion on the Greensboro Pride website, and space at the Greensboro Pride booth during the festival.

Greensboro Pride will be Sunday, September 18 on South Elm Street from West Washington to Lewis Street in downtown Greensboro. The festival is free and open to the public.

The festival was originally scheduled in 2020, but went on a hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. Pride leaders say they are anxious to get Pride back on the streets.

Greensboro Pride are looking for volunteers to help with the festival. Information can be found, here.