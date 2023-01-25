If you're planning to travel in 2023, book your trip now!

The travel industry continues to bounce back after the pandemic. More people are booking trips, so to get the best price

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a new year and the time to book your 2023 vacations is now!

Travel expert Ginny Maurer says after spending time with friends and family during the holidays, many start thinking about traveling with their groups and booking trips.

"It's always a crazy time to book and the best time to find your deals, but with that being said, it is ten times busier this year than I have ever seen it in this industry," said Maurer.

Post-pandemic delayed trips are still popular as well as bucket list trips that are more high end. Group trips are also still popular in 2023.

Here's what you can expect industry wide in 2023.

CRUISES

There are 22 new ships coming on the market in 2023 to fill demand

Smaller ships are making a comeback for those wanting to avoid a big crowd

More family orientated cruises are popping up, with cabins that fit a family of five

Solo fares are also now options for travelers who want a cabin for just one passenger without double occupancy rates

FLIGHTS

Airfare is still high as a result of the pandemic

Be flexible on dates, length of your trip and destination to save

Wait just a little longer before booking international airfare because airlines are adding more options

ROAD TRIPS

Plan out your stops ahead of time and book your hotel stays

Smaller cities with local hotels may be sold out

If you can look for summer and fall travel now, do it! You will always find your best deal at least 6 months out.