If you're planning to travel in 2023, book your trip now!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a new year and the time to book your 2023 vacations is now!
Travel expert Ginny Maurer says after spending time with friends and family during the holidays, many start thinking about traveling with their groups and booking trips.
"It's always a crazy time to book and the best time to find your deals, but with that being said, it is ten times busier this year than I have ever seen it in this industry," said Maurer.
Post-pandemic delayed trips are still popular as well as bucket list trips that are more high end. Group trips are also still popular in 2023.
Here's what you can expect industry wide in 2023.
CRUISES
- There are 22 new ships coming on the market in 2023 to fill demand
- Smaller ships are making a comeback for those wanting to avoid a big crowd
- More family orientated cruises are popping up, with cabins that fit a family of five
- Solo fares are also now options for travelers who want a cabin for just one passenger without double occupancy rates
FLIGHTS
- Airfare is still high as a result of the pandemic
- Be flexible on dates, length of your trip and destination to save
- Wait just a little longer before booking international airfare because airlines are adding more options
ROAD TRIPS
- Plan out your stops ahead of time and book your hotel stays
- Smaller cities with local hotels may be sold out
If you can look for summer and fall travel now, do it! You will always find your best deal at least 6 months out.
"Years ago it used to be the trend, oh I will get that last minute deal because something is not sold, everything is sold out. If it's not sold out, they are not willing to make a deal, so you need to be booking further out than usual," said Maurer.