21 school districts receive $1.3 million in grant funding

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Thursday, the State Board of Education approved $1.3 million in funding for 21 school districts.
District officials said the goal of the grant program is to have effective digital learning practices across North Carolina K-12 public schools.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the grants will help North Carolina’s students be better prepared to compete for high-wage, high-demand careers. the hope is that the grants will also support districts in their effort to advance digital teaching and learning.
“These grants are such a critical way we continue providing digital teaching, learning supports, and resources for North Carolina’s districts, educators, and students,” Truitt said. “I commend these districts for their support of digital innovation and desire to incorporate technology into the classroom. These grants will make a difference in the way we equip our students for the rapidly changing, technologically driven world that they will soon enter.”
According to district officials, 12 grants were recommended for up to $50,000. The districts are:
- Edenton-Chowan Public Schools
- Ashe County Schools
- Grant County Public Schools
- Caldwell County Schools
- Vance County Schools
- Columbus County Schools
- Edgecombe County Public Schools
- Craven County Schools
- Cabarrus County Schools
- Buncombe County Schools
- Johnston County Public Schools
- Henderson County Public Schools
Three grants were recommended for up to $30,000 and will support the following districts:
- Cabarrus County Schools
- Davidson County Schools
- Carteret County Public Schools
Three grants will be awarded beginning in the 2023-2024 school year:
- Asheboro City Schools
- Iredell-Statesville Schools
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Impact Grant funding will continue for three school districts through 2025, as they were previously awarded:
- Caldwell County Schools
- Mount Airy City Schools
- Davie County Schools.
