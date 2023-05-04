21 school districts receive $1.3 million in grant funding

Officials said, three different types of grant opportunities were available for all public school units in North Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Thursday, the State Board of Education approved $1.3 million in funding for 21 school districts.

District officials said the goal of the grant program is to have effective digital learning practices across North Carolina K-12 public schools.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the grants will help North Carolina’s students be better prepared to compete for high-wage, high-demand careers. the hope is that the grants will also support districts in their effort to advance digital teaching and learning.

“These grants are such a critical way we continue providing digital teaching, learning supports, and resources for North Carolina’s districts, educators, and students,” Truitt said. “I commend these districts for their support of digital innovation and desire to incorporate technology into the classroom. These grants will make a difference in the way we equip our students for the rapidly changing, technologically driven world that they will soon enter.”

According to district officials, 12 grants were recommended for up to $50,000. The districts are:

Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Ashe County Schools

Grant County Public Schools

Caldwell County Schools

Vance County Schools

Columbus County Schools

Edgecombe County Public Schools

Craven County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools

Buncombe County Schools

Johnston County Public Schools

Henderson County Public Schools

Three grants were recommended for up to $30,000 and will support the following districts:

Cabarrus County Schools

Davidson County Schools

Carteret County Public Schools

Three grants will be awarded beginning in the 2023-2024 school year:

Asheboro City Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Impact Grant funding will continue for three school districts through 2025, as they were previously awarded:

Caldwell County Schools

Mount Airy City Schools

Davie County Schools.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.