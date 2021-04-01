21-year Greensboro firefighter dies from cancer

Ramziddin El-Amin was diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma cancer in August last year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 21-year veteran of the Greensboro Fire Department died from cancer Monday morning.

“We are saddened this morning to inform you of the death of Local 947 member Ramziddin El-Amin,” Professional Firefighters of Greensboro wrote on Facebook. “He was assigned to Engine 19 on B-Shift.”

The organization said El-Amin was diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma cancer in August last year.

El-Amin died in the intensive care unit at Chapel Hill.

“He will be sorely missed by family, friends, fellow firefighters, and a community that is grateful for his two decades of selfless service,” Professional Firefighters of Greensboro wrote. “Please keep the El-Amin family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

