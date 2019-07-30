GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need your help tracking down a man and a woman 'possibly involved' in an aggravated assault case.

Police say 21-year-old Graciella Pita-Martinez was assaulted with a firearm on Patterson Avenue on July 21.

Guilford/Greensboro Crime Stoppers

Greensboro Police say they don't believe the possible suspects knew the victim. We don't know the extent of her injuries.

Police also have pictures of the car they believe to be involved. It's described as a red Ford Mustang, 1999-2004 model, missing the front bumper.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip.