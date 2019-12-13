GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are women all over the country battling breast cancer. According to the CDC, 245,299 women were diagnosed back in 2016. However, those women are almost 25 or older. According to CDC statistics between 2012 and 2016 women, 65-69 was the most common age for new diagnoses.

But a Greensboro woman says she was diagnosed at 21.

Kelli Yam says she noticed some lumps at 19 years old but says her doctor told her they were caffeine deposits. Kelli was skeptical of that answer and rightfully so. According to a Mayo Clinic expert, caffeine doesn't cause breast cysts.

RELATED: New drugs show rare promise against aggressive breast cancer

In her GoFundMe titled "The 'Breast' of a Bad Situation," Yam says that younger women need to get tested.

"I am a firm believer that one of the reasons about 30% of women under the age 40 lose their battle to breast cancer is due to unawareness. A lot of young people are looked past due to their age because it isn’t “likely.” Mammograms aren’t recommended until at least the age of 35 due to the physical state of our breast tissue, and it’s also one of the reasons breast cancer is caught at later stages for younger women."

Kelli Yam is a Lexington native who was diagnosed with Breast cancer at age 21.

Kelli Yam

Between 2012 and 2016, only 908 women ages 20-24 out of more than 55 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer.

CDC

Yam is asking for money to help with her expenses via GoFundMe. Above all, she wants people to take care of themselves.

She adds, "Please everyone, love your bodies and treat it kindly!!!"

RELATED: Healthcare loophole leaves breast cancer survivors with huge bills for a necessary procedure