Man dead after crash on I-74 in High Point

High Point police said 21-year-old Andrew Cabel Jones died at the scene early Friday morning.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is dead after a crash on I-74 in High Point early Friday morning, High Point police say.

Officers and fire crews responded to I-74 East between Johnson Street and Eastchester Drive around 12:34 a.m.

They discovered that 2021 Hyundai going east on I-74 hit the back of 53 foot-enclosed trailer being pulled by a road tractor that was also going east.

Both the Hyundai and tractor-trailer were entering Johnson Street entrance ramp. The driver of the tractor-trailer sped through the entire length of the ramp and had taken complete control of the outside travel lane prior to the collision taking place.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Andrew Cabel Jones, 21, as he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer had two people, neither of which were injured.

This investigation is ongoing. No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

This is the 6th traffic death for the City of High Point this year.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.