x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man killed on Anson Street in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police performed lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful.

More Videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Anson Street in Winston-Salem Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting a little after 4 p.m. 

When they arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Carlos Rice suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began lifesaving efforts but Rice was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out