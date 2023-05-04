Man killed on Anson Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Anson Street in Winston-Salem Sunday, police say.
Officers responded to the shooting a little after 4 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Carlos Rice suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began lifesaving efforts but Rice was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
