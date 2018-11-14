BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police say Brandy Morales has been found and is in good spirits.

Morales, 21, was reported missing by her mother on Nov. 13. Police spoke with her at the police department around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, adding that she was unharmed.

Sergeant Michael Grusky says Brandy's mother reported that she last saw her daughter on November 6. Brandy was visiting her mother's house on Baldwin Road in Burlington.

Related: FBI Increases Reward to $25K to Find 13-Year-Old Hania Aguilar

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY