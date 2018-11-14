BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police are searching for a young woman who has been missing for a week.

Police say 21-year-old Brandy Morales was reported missing by her mother on November 13.

Sergeant Michael Grusky says Brandy's mother reported that she last saw her daughter on November 6. Brandy was visiting her mother's house on Baldwin Road in Burlington.

Police say Brandy is a frequent user of social media and keeps in regular contact with family and friends, but no one has heard from her.

At this time, police say there are no obvious signs of foul play or information to suggest Brandy is in danger, but her lack of contact for this length of time is uncharacteristic of her.

Brandy is about 5'4'' and about 140 pounds with long red hair.

If you have any information that can help police find her, call Burlington Police at 336-229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

