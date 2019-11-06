GREENSBORO, N.C. — At least 22 people in North Carolina have been arrested during a two-month operation conducted by federal and local law enforcement agencies. Nationwide, internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task forces arrested almost 1,700 suspected online child sex offenders. Twenty-two of the suspects were arrested by North Carolina ICAC member agencies, according to Matthew G.T. Martin, United States Attorney for the Middle District of NC.

1,700 arrested in child porn, sex trafficking crackdown

The Middle District office says that during April and May, they handled eight cases that involved charges of child sexual exploitation, including trafficking of child pornography, production of child pornography, and online enticement of a minor.

“The North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children task force is a critical partnership in the fight against online child sexual exploitation,” said United States Attorney Martin. “The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to bringing those who harm and endanger the most innocent and vulnerable members of our society to justice. These are repugnant crimes that deserve the full attention of our law enforcement community.”

