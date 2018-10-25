RALEIGH, N.C. -- All we can say is...we hope you got in that office pool!

Twenty-two lucky co-workers in Union County will share a $1 million Mega Millions prize after one of their tickets matched the five main numbers in Tuesday's drawing.

The group decided last minute it would be fun to start an office pool.

“We didn’t even realize how much the tickets were,” Katherine Lindsey McIntyre said. “We just had everyone who wanted to participate chip in $1.”

They got 11 Quick Pick tickets from the Zoom Express on Skyway Drive in Monroe.

DeCora Bowers was the first to realize the group's good luck.

“I checked the numbers on my phone using the lottery app,” Bowers said. “I was looking at the numbers and flipping through the tickets. When I got to the last one I couldn’t believe it.”

She immediately called Mary McNeely to tell her the good news.

“I started screaming when she told me,” McNeely said. “I woke everyone up in my family because I was so loud.”

Everyone started playing phone tag, and those who didn't answer found out the next morning when they went to work.

It came as a surprise to Marilyn Vaughn who didn't even know she was part of the pool!

“I heard everybody screaming and hollering,” Vaughn said. “Another coworker asked me if I was in the pool, and I said, ‘What pool?’ Apparently someone had paid a $1 for me. I couldn’t believe it, I was in shock!”

Vaughn left work to tell another coworker who was sick that day.

“I was dressed in my pajamas and bathrobe and resting when I got a knock on the door,” Pamela Dennis said. “I opened it and Marilyn was there saying, ‘We won! We won! We won!’ I couldn’t wrap my head around it, I was stunned.”

The group went to Raleigh later that day to claim the prize. After taxes, they each took home over $32,000.

As for what they plan to do with the money - some plan to make investments or pay off student loans, others plan to travel.

Barbara Medlin plans to use to money to fulfill her dream of having a second child.

“My husband and I have had a lot of fertility issues,” Medlin said. “We’ve been trying to save enough money to adopt. We were $7,000 short, so that will take care of it for us. It’s a huge relief.”

Lamont Reaves wants to experience a little bit of American history.

“I’m going to go to Oregon and visit the last Blockbuster store,” Reaves said. When asked why he responded, “It’s Blockbuster. It’s historical and nostalgic.”

The group beat the odds of one in 12,607,306 to win $1 million. It was one of two $1 million prizes in North Carolina.

Winners:

Sonia Buitron, Waxhaw

William Henry, Monroe

Asocialyn Murphy, Charlotte

Sharon Corpening, Salisbury

Tammy Goodson, Monroe

Katherine Lindsey McIntyre, Charlotte

Karina Andersen Clark, Charlotte

Lamont Reaves, Matthews

Paula Gray, Wingate

Yolanda Mino, Matthews

Barbara Medlin, Marshville

Teshia Cruz, Monroe

Tamara Blount, Monroe

Amber Williams, Monroe

Charles Thompson, Waxhaw

Mary McNeely, Monroe

Robin Vanderburg, Monroe

Jondrea Page, Harrisburg

DeCora Bowers, Walkerton

Pamela Dennis, Monroe

Angie Chambliss, Harrisburg

Marilyn Vaughn, Monroe

