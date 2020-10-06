22-year-old killed following motorcycle crash in Greensboro

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the crash happened on W. Gate City Blvd and S. Holden Rd shortly after 12 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 22-year-old was killed following a motorcycle crash in Greensboro Wednesday.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the crash happened on W. Gate City Blvd and S. Holden Rd shortly after 12 p.m.

Police said Lavon Lee Bridgeforth, 22, was traveling west on W. Gate City Blvd on a motorcycle.

After failing to stop for a steady red light police said Bridgeforth hit a tractor-trailer operated by Richard Eugene Shaw which was traveling north on S. Holden Rd.

Greensboro police said 'careless and reckless driving is considered to have been a factor in the crash.'

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.