GREENSBORO (WFMY) - A 22-year-old UNC Greensboro student died Tuesday night in a crash near campus.

Greensboro Police found a 2016 Mercedes upside down in a parking lot around Oakland Avenue and Chapman Court around 11:30. Inside, police found passenger Cameron May dead. The driver, Ahmed Sinada, left the area before police found and arrested him.

RELATED | Greensboro Tractor Trailer Driver Killed In Fiery I-64 Crash In Missouri

Sinada, 18, was charged with Felony Hit and Run and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle. He was put in Guilford County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

The crash is still under investigation.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY