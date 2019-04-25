RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Standards Division (NCDA&CS) has found 23 credit card skimmers in gas pumps around the state so far in 2019, a significant increase over last year.

NCDA&CS will hold will speak with the media about its findings Thursday afternoon in Raleigh.

A release from the state says 11 of the 23 skimmers found in the first quarter were found in Johnston County. This includes five at one location in Selma. Agencies are focusing on a concerted effort to target the Johnston County area with skimmers.

Inspectors found five skimmers in the first quarter of 2018 and 37 over the entire year.



Chad Parker, NCDA&CS, Standards Division Measurement Section Manager, will discuss the findings, and give tips on how to keep yourself safe at the pump heading into Summer.

The Standards Division inspects gas dispensers for accuracy and fuel quality. Inspectors with the division check dispensers for the presence of skimmers by request, complaint or during routine gas pump inspection.