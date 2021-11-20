23 North Carolinians sickened by onion Salmonella outbreak, CDC says

"If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them," the CDC said in its Food Safety Alert.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A Salmonella outbreak linked to onions has sickened 23 North Carolinians, and 892 people across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Whole, fresh onions have been recalled by multiple companies -- all supplied by ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms. They were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, between July 1 and August 31, according to the CDC.

The CDC is warning Americans to not eat or buy onions at this time unless if they cannot identify their source.

Whole yellow, red, and white onions are included in the recall. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can sicken people via contaminated food, water, or animals. The symptoms of a Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps starting six hours to six days after exposure, the CDC says.

