23-year-old contractor dies after being electrocuted at Perdue Farms

KATHLEEN, Ga. — A man is dead after being electrocuted at Perdue Farms on Sunday.

According to Assistant Houston County Coroner David Gabbard, it happened around 5:30 a.m.

Gabbard says a manager noticed 23-year-old Contractor Antonio Ramirez kneeling like he was looking for something. As he got close to Ramirez, he felt a shock and realized Ramirez was being electrocuted.

It happened as Ramirez cleaned an area called “The Hot Room.”

Medical workers transported him to a Perry Hospital, but he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Ramirez was the father of a 1-year-old and his wife is 3 months pregnant, according to family.

He worked for QSI, a contractor hired to clean the Perdue plant.

QSI released a statement Monday afternoon:

"We are greatly saddened to report the death of a member of our QSI work family at our client’s facility in Perry, Georgia. At this time, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Antonio Ramirez family. In addition, our condolences go out to Antonio’s QSI associates. Antonio, a valued member of the QSI team, was a sanitation supervisor at our client’s Perry facility.

We are working with OSHA, local government authorities and our client in an investigation regarding this unfortunate event. QSI remains committed to maintaining stringent work safety protocols.

We are respecting the wishes of the Ramirez family to not disclose additional information at this time."

Perdue Farms Incorporated released this statement about the accident:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of a contractor working for a company that cleans our production equipment who was fatally injured in an accident Sunday morning at our Prepared Food facility in Perry, Ga. The safety of our workers and facilities is always Perdue’s top priority, and we are taking the matter very seriously. We are in communication with local authorities and the contracting company, and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers.”