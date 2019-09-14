DANVILLE, Va. — A woman died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Saturday morning.

According to Danville Police, Mary Elizabeth McDonald, 24, was driving south in the 500 block of Kentuck Road when she crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

Her car then hit a tractor-trailer driving in the northbound lane. McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Danville Police Department’s Public Information Officer Lt. Richard Chivvis, “Investigators are working to determine what may have caused the sedan to leave its lane of travel. Based on the information we know at this time, neither speed nor alcohol appears to have been contributing factors.”

There were no other injuries reported during the incident, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 799-6510.

