25-year-old North Carolina woman dies in Mexico while vacationing with friends

Shanquella Robinson died while vacationing in Cabo with friends. Questions surround the way she died.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 25-year-old former Winston-Salem state student, Shanquella Robinson, died while with friends in Cabo, Mexico, according to her family.

This story has gained national attention since more information has come out about the death.

According to the death certificate, Robinson died from a severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.

The certificate says Robinson was found unconscious in the living room area of her Cabo hotel on October 29.

Officials believe she died 15 minutes after she was injured, but they haven't said how she was injured.

Her family says Robinson arrived in Mexico with a group of friends, a day before she died.

“Something isn’t adding up,” said Bernard Robinson, Shanquella Robinson’s father.

Mom, Salamondra Robinson said she spoke to her daughter on Friday when she was eating dinner.

Saturday evening the Robinsons said they got a call that Shanquella wasn’t feeling well, but mom was told she had alcohol poisoning.

Her parents don’t believe that happened, especially after seeing the death certificate and the injuries their daughter had.

“We aren’t going to stop until we get to the end of this,” mom Salamondra Robinson said.

A viral video has many weighing in on what possibly may have happened.

WFMY has not been able to authenticate where or when the video was taken.

The FBI Charlotte office says they are aware of the video and investigating.

“I just sit back and wait on God, because like I say, she’s going to get justice,” said Robinson’s father.

Winston-Salem State University Shanquella Robinson was a former class of 2018 student.

A WSSU alum, Tawanda Scales, told WFMY when she heard the news, she couldn't believe it.