GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 teamed up with The Volunteer Center of Greensboro for The Human Race Saturday.

The Volunteer Center of Greensboro has managed the race ever since 1994.

The race allowed participants the opportunity to support a local non-profit of their choice all while shedding some pounds.

Participants walked, ran, or even rolled the 5k route Saturday which began and finished at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Human Race has made an invaluable impact on local non-profit organizations working to bring an end to widespread problems.

Since the inception of the race, the Volunteer Center has helped raise over 4.65 million dollars for hundreds of local nonprofits.

For more information about ‘The Human Race,’ you can visit www.thehumanrace5k.org

