$2,500 reward offered after 8-year-old boy shot in back while riding in a car

MEBANE, N.C. — An 8-year-old boy was shot in the back while riding in the car with his family in Mebane.
The Mebane Police Department said the boy was shot Saturday around 4 p.m. on West Stagecoach Road.
Police said the boy is in the hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Investigators said they have no leads in the case.
Alamance County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the shooting. If you have any information call 336-229-7100.