GREENSBORO, N.C. — An anonymous donation has increased the reward in a Greensboro murder investigation up to $25,000.

Greensboro Police say the reward will go to anyone who offers information leading to an arrest in the death of Christopher Young, 28.

Police say Young was found shot in the Sedgefield Square Apartment parking lot on October 6, 2018. He died from his injuries the next day.

All calls to Crimes Stoppers are completely anonymous. Call 336-373-1000 if you have information that can help police solve this case.

