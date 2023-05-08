28-year-old Orange County woman missing

Olivia Strong has been missing since early Saturday afternoon.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A 28-year-old is missing from Orange County and is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to Orange County deputies.

Olivia Strong is 5’ 2”, 160 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder length, black hair with red tips. She was last seen wearing dark blue jean shorts, a white t-shirt with blue sleeves, and blue and white shoes, according to deputies.

Strong left her home on Mandy Lane outside of northeast Hillsborough on early Saturday, May 6 afternoon.

Deputies report that she has been missing on several occasions, it is unusual for her to be away for this long. Deputies report that the length of her absence caused increased concern for her well-being.

Deputies encourage anyone who sees Strong to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call Investigator Kevin Stewart at (919) 245-2925.

