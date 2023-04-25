Driver killed after crashing into a tree off US-29 South ramp in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said Devante Pettress ran off the road and hit a tree on the access ramp to US-29 S from E. Gate City Blvd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person died after crashing into a tree in Greensboro Tuesday night, according to police.

Greensboro police officers said 28-year-old Devante Pettress was driving a 2006 Honda Accord on the ramp to US-29 from E. Gate City Boulevard before they ran off left of the roadway and hit a tree.

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today.

Detectives said Pettress died on the scene.

No one else was involved in the wreck, according to officers.

The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store NOW!

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.