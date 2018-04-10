BENSON, N.C. -- A 29-year-old woman from North Carolina is the second to die from flu-related complications since the beginning of the new season.

Scarlett VanStory Levinson, a Benson lawyer died of a cardiac event following complications of the flu, according to the Levinson & Axford law firm.

Levinson & Axford said she was a partner of the firm and was "remarkable for her generosity, wit, and big heart."

Flu season started at the beginning of October in North Carolina.

By October 3, there was already one reported flu death according to public health officials in Buncombe County.

They wouldn't say if it was a man or woman, but they did say it was an elderly patient with prior medical issues.

FLU HEALTH

Flu shots are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. The Flu Vaccine Finder at flu.nc.gov can help people find flu clinics near them.

Flu Prevention Tips From The CDC

The single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu. There also are flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat and prevent flu.

1. Avoid close contact.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

2. Stay home when you are sick.

If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others.

3. Cover your mouth and nose.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick.

4. Clean your hands.

Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

5. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.

6. Practice other good health habits.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

