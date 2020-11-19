29th annual Feast of Caring goes virtual

Have a seat at the table (at home) and help fight hunger and homelessness in your community Thursday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from the 2019 Feast of Caring fundraiser.

The annual Feast of Caring event will look a lot different this year because of the pandemic, but your help is still greatly needed to fight hunger and homelessness in our community.

There won't be a soup dinner at First Baptist Church as there has been in the past for this event. Instead, the Feast of Caring is going virtual, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

“It’s Feast of Caring in the time of COVID,” explains GUMs Executive Director Myron Wilkins. “We have had to change about every aspect of the event this year and hoping the community will continue to support this important work – providing emergency food and shelter to those in need across our community.”

“Greensboro Urban Ministry needs this support more than ever,” reports Tyra Clymer, Director of GUMs Emergency Assistance Program. “We are feeding hundreds of people each month that are asking for our help for the first time.”

Here's how it will work. Greensboro Urban Ministry will host a live stream on Facebook and YouTube. There will be music, stories, and special guest appearances. You can make a donation from the comfort of your home by going here.