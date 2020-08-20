HPU reports 3 active COVID-19 cases

HIGH POINT, N.C. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story.)
High Point University reported three positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The university posted the information on its website, in which the number of cases is updated daily.
"The Office of Student Life will work closely with each student, faculty, or staff member who may test positive to begin HPU’s Contact Tracing Policy and Quarantine Plans and Policies... If anyone on campus is found to have come into close contact with a person who tests positive, they will be contacted directly by the Office of Student Life. The parents of students who come into close contact with a positive case will also be notified," the university site read.