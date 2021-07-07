3 adults, 1 juvenile charged in Oak Ridge crash that killed 2 teens

Jeff Jones and Zack Williamson died in a crash on Willard Road and NC Highway 150 in Guilford County.

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Editor's Note: Family and friends gathered for a memorial on Monday to remember two teens killed in a car crash.

Three adults and one juvenile are facing charges after two teens died in a deadly crash.

The Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) said Lauren Penizotto, 51, Nathaniel Penizotto, 21, and Jacob Stevens, 18, all from Oak Ridge are charged in the case.

The Highway Patrol said Jeff Jones, 19, and Zack Williamson, 19, died in a crash Friday on Willard Road near NC Highway 150 in Guilford County. Tavis Derek Williamson, 19, was injured in the crash.

Troopers said Jacob Stevens, of Greensboro, was driving a pickup truck when he veered off the road and hit a mailbox and trashcan. Stevens lost control and the pickup crossed the center line before it rolled over and hit a power pole, according to troopers.

ALE Agents said the teenagers attended a house party on Leadenhall Road in Oak Ridge. They said the homeowner, Lauren Penizotto was at the home with her son, Nathaniel Penizotto. The ALE said Nathaniel Penizotto purchased alcohol for the party. They seized numerous bottles of liquor and trash bags full of empty beer cans.



They also said, after the party, the teens including Stevens, used fake IDs to purchase and drink alcohol from a restaurant in Oak Ridge.

Stevens was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, provisional driving while impaired, underage consumption and reckless driving, two counts of felony death by motor vehicle, and one count of felony serious injury by motor vehicle, according to highway patrol. He's also facing additional charges.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals are charged:

Lauren Penizotto, 51, of Oak Ridge, was charged with three counts of aid and abet an underage person and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Nathaniel Penizotto, 21, of Oak Ridge, was charged with three counts of aid and abet an underage person, one count of give spirituous liquor to a person under the age of 21, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jacob Stevens, 18, of Oak Ridge was charged with possession of a fraudulent identification, and underage possession of alcoholic beverages.

The ALE said a juvenile petition was submitted for two counts of aid and abet another underage person, and two counts of giving alcoholic beverage to an underage person.