FORSYTH, N.C. -- Three people face child abuse and several drug charges after deputies found heroin, pot, meth, crack cocaine, and pills in a Germanton home.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies searched the home on Joyner Manor Drive with a warrant on Thursday, according to a news release.

Deputies seized 128 grams of meth, 260 ounces of marijuana, 4 grams of heroin, 1 gram of crack cocaine, an assortment of pills, and about $3,700 in cash.

Williams Jackson Ore, Jr., Amanda Dawn Mays, and Mandy Lanette Hall were all arrested. The three of them each face a misdemeanor count of Child Abuse, and drug possession charges. Ore also faces several felony charges of making, selling, and distributing.

Ore is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. Mays is being held on a $7,000 secured bond. Hall is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY