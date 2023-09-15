3 companies fined in Greensboro construction site death

Police said two men were standing on a concrete slab when it gave way. One of the men died and the other injured his leg.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined three companies for workplace violations following a death at a Greensboro construction site.

The incident happened on February 25 at a site on Green Valley Road. Police said two men fell from the fifth to the fourth floor when a concrete slab they were standing on gave way.

Police said 41-year-old Aaron Billy Hurtado, of Archdale, died at the scene. Another man was treated for a leg injury at the hospital and released.

The NCDOL found that there was no written evidence to show that an engineering survey was done to ensure the safe removal/demolition and possibility of a floor collapse.

The DOL said the employees were working at the leading edge of the open floor. It said the employer didn't determine if the concrete floor could support the two workers, and there was no support from below to prop up the concrete slab.

As a result, three companies were fined for Occupational Safety and Health Act violations.

Ace/Avant Concrete Construction Company was fined $62,500 for four serious violations.

Contractors Service Group Inc. was fined $18,750 for four serious violations.

Hicaps Inc. was fined $25,000 for four serious violations.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.