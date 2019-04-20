ELKIN, N.C. — Police in Elkin confirm they've had two accidents in the past two days that have resulted in three deaths.

Friday, officers say 18-year-old Zachary Caleb Bobbitt died after he collided with a car on Elk Spur Street near Powers Lane. Police say Bobbitt crossed the center line and collided head-on with Garrett Bryan Miller.

The second deadly crash happened Saturday morning. Elkin officers say two people from out-of-state were turning into the Speedway gas station on CC Camp Road when a 17-year-old driver hit them. The two people from out of town died, police confirm.

The 17-year-old is being treated for injuries from the crash, police say.

Investigators say they are not releasing the names of the two people killed until family members has been notified.

The Elkin Police Department and North Carolina Highway Patrol are currently investigating the collision.